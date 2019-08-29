Terminally ill dog gets big party, then a home

RICHMOND, Va. (WTVR/CNN) — A dog with cancer got a special day from the shelter, and then a “furever” home.

With puppy dog eyes and those floppy ears, Kaicee Robertson with Richmond Animal League says she fell instantly in love with Bebe.

“We started to think about what is something special we can do for this sweet pup,” Robertson said. “He loves attention when you have a spare moment to snuggle him. He’s just a nice dog.”

But inside Bebe’s well-mannered exterior, the 6-year-old pup was diagnosed in May with Terminal Melanoma.

“Bebe’s story hit us all a little hard because he does have such a short timeline left,” Robertson said. “We’re not really sure how long he has left, we just know at most two years.”

With time running out, the staff at the Richmond Animal League wanted Bebe to feel special.

“What if we give Bebe a big day out? Bebe’s big day out.”

So they gave him a day full of car rides, shopping and more.

“He wound up with two bags of dog treats, two dog chews,” said Robertson. “He got cool whip and sprinkles, we also had the cherry on top.”

Robertson admits that finding his forever home has been difficult. But she remained determined.

“We want those two years to be in a home and we really wanted to get Bebe`s story out there and let everyone know how special he is.”

There’s truly a cherry on top of the end of this story, because Bebe was adopted over the weekend.

His new mom told CBS affiliate WTVR that she saw the shelter’s Instagram post featuring Bebe, and they thought they’d be perfect together.

She says he’s doing great in his new home.