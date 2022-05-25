(WWLP) – This was the 27th school shooting this year. It was yet another mass shooting targeting children and educators at an American school campus.

This attack brings back memories of the deadly shootings at Columbine High School in Colorado, in 1999 and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, in 2018 and of course the attack at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut on December 14, 2012 when a 20-year-old man killed 20 children and six adults.

The shooting in Texas occurred right after the FBI released new statistics, showing active shooter incidents last year, surged by more than 50 percent from 2020 and by nearly 97 percent from 2017.