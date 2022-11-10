FORT WORTH, Texas (WWLP) President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan, which would have provided aid to millions of borrowers, was blocked by a Texas judge in Fort Worth. The program, which is on hold with the Federal Appeals court in St. Louis, is under scrutiny and is facing lawsuits by a half-dozen states.

District Court Judge Mark Pittman blocked the program and said the measure usurped Congress’ power under the Constitution to make laws. The plan would have cancelled $10,000 in debt for those making less then $125,000 or households with an income less then $250,000. Pell Grant recipients were set to get an additional $10,000 in forgiveness.