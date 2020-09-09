Texas soup kitchen asks for the public’s help in raising money for renovations

"We rarely ask for help, and when we do, it's because it's a big need."

MIDLAND, Texas (Big 2 / Fox 24) – The Midland Soup Kitchen Ministry is asking for the public’s help. Their historical building, built in the 60s, is in need of major foundational repairs.

The ministry has been serving the Midland community since 1987 providing free home-cooked meals and ministry to all those who come through their doors. Executive Director, Nancy Ivy, says she trusts God the Midland community will help them during this time, so they can continue living out their mission to serve.

“Our main goal here at the Midland Soup Kitchen, you know yes it’s feeding, but no, it’s preaching the gospel. That’s our main goal here,” explained Ivy. “And that’s what a lot of people during all of this scaredness and the fear, I’ve noticed that they want more of that.

“You know there’s so much more to a ministry than giving a plate of food,” added Ivy. “There’s the love from our volunteers, there’s the love that we show them through Christ, there’s the Bibles that we give out, the clothing… So there’s just a lot more we’d like to continue until the Lord says so. We rarely ask for help, and when we do, it’s because it’s a big need.”

In just one week, they have raised $30,000 of the $68,000. You can mail-in or hand deliver your monetary contributions. There is also a “Donate” button on their Facebook page where you can give safely.