SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) -Thanksgiving is less than one week away and many people are opting to book restaurant reservations instead of preparing the festive turkey feast themselves.

With inflation, supply chain issues, and the avian flu people are looking to pinch some pennies

and not worry about cooking this year. Instead they are handing off the responsibility to local restaurants,

“With the whole influx of the prices going up and increasing inflation it’s a good time to come out and eat,” said Johnny Tran of Jackalope Springfield.

Over in Springfield Jackalope has experienced an influx in reservation and to go orders. Although they are not open on Thanksgiving day they have a variety of to go meals prepared for those who want to enjoy the holiday with the hassle.

“Since we’re not open thanksgiving we have a lot of to go meals that are going on right now so we’re making dinner for thanksgiving. It’s 20 dollars a plate we have ham Turkey and tofu duck. And we just actually did a new vegan menu as well,” said Tran.

Jackalope is booked throughout the week of Thanksgiving for those looking to grab a bite early and you can order a to go meal up until Tuesday. But over in Holyoke at the Delaney House they are nearly booked solid on thanksgiving day.

“We’re really getting there right now there’s some room available at both places the size of the party is probably the trickiest part but both places are still taking reservations we still have quite a few to go package offerings,” said Mick Corduff Chef and Owner of Delaney House.

The Delaney House anticipated the surge in customers and pre ordered the holiday bird back in July. Both restaurants are offering a variety of meals from traditionally turkey plates, to vegan and vegetarian options for your gathering.

“Variety is the spice of life so we have so many different options available from one to parties of 50 so and everything in between” said Corduff.

So if you’re looking for a Thanksgiving reservation both owners suggest sooner rather than later.