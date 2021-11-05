Thanksgiving store closings: These retailers will be closed for the holiday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Thanksgiving is closer than you think!

Last year several major retailers, including Target and Walmart, announced that they were closing stores on Thanksgiving Day as a way of thanking their employees for their hard work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2020, crowds became a public health threat due to the COVID-19 pandemic making in-store shopping riskier for consumers and employees alike.

As the pandemic drags on, a number of businesses are again shutting shop on Thanksgiving Day this year, while others were already doing it long before the first documented case of COVID-19.

Here’s a list of businesses that aren’t opening their doors on the holiday, according to BlackFriday.com:

BED BATH & BEYOND

Bed Bath & Beyond announced on Jun. 28 that it plans to “close stores on Thanksgiving Day so that Associates can be with friends and family during the important holiday.”

The retailer didn’t provide specific Black Friday details but said it will offer “great deals and inspiring products” leading up to Thanksgiving Day.

BEST BUY

Best Buy will be closed again after closing on Thanksgiving Day last year. However, the company has started rolling out deals starting in mid-October and will be throughout the holiday season.

BJ’S WHOLESALE CLUB

BJ’s holiday hours calendar shows the wholesale club will be closed on Thanksgiving, but will be open on Black Friday fro 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

COSTCO

Costco will be closed Thanksgiving day. Members will also have to put off shopping plans on the following holidays: New Year’s Day, Easter Sunday, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day and Christmas.

DICK’S SPORTING GOODS

The outdoor and sporting goods retailer traditionally opens on the evening of Thanksgiving, but announced it will once again be closed on Thanksgiving Day in 2021 back in February.

DICK’S will reopen on Black Friday to serve customers with in-store, curbside contactless pickup and BOPIS options — continuing the company’s focus on customer service, technology and safety.

Black Friday hours have not been announced.

FOOT LOCKER

Foot Locker will close its stores and warehouses again on Thanksgiving Day this year, the company announced on Jun. 14.

JCPENNEY

While JCPenney stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, customers can shop on jcp.com and enjoy extended hours on Black Friday opening at 5 a.m. and on weekends leading up to Christmas Day at select stores.

To help celebrate the joy of the season, JCPenney’s cheerful holiday campaign centers on time with family and friends and sharing joy with others.

KOHL’S

Kohl’s announced that all of its stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day back in June. 2021. The decision comes after positive response from last year’s closure on Thanksgiving Day, as well as evolving preferences in how and when customers want to shop during the holiday season.

Customers looking to shop Kohl’s on Thanksgiving Day will be able to shop on Kohls.com and in the Kohl’s App.

MACYS

Macy’s stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, with curbside pickup available at select stores, and Black Friday deals available all day on macys.com and the Macy’s app. Stores will re-open on Friday, Nov. 26

REI

The beloved outdoor outfitter will be closing for the seventh year in a row to “forgo profits and sales on the busiest shopping day of the year, and instead pay its more than 15,000 employees to #OptOutside with family and friends.”

SAM’S CLUB

Sam’s Club is owned by Walmart Inc. Both Sam’s and Walmart locations will remain closed on Thanksgiving.

SIMON PROPERTY GROUP

Simon Property Group announced all its locations would be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

TARGET

Target announced back on Jan. 14 that stores will be closed all day on Thanksgiving Day in 2021.

Target said that last year, “guests loved our new approach so much that we’ve already decided to carry one change forward.”

WALMART

Walmart announced on June 4 that all of its U.S. store locations will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

The company said it will close all stores for a second consecutive year as a “thank you” to associates for their “continued hard work during the pandemic.”

On Oct. 18, the retailer announced the return of its “Black Friday Deals for Days” promotion, which includes several separate shopping “events” for online and in-store customers

Customers can visit Walmart’s Black Friday 2021 portal for more.

Plenty of other retailers stayed closed on Thanksgiving in 2020, but haven’t made official announcements about their plans for this year yet, according to blackfriday.com. They include Bath & Body Works, Home Depot, and others.