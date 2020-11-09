‘That is not going to happen’: Georgia secretary of state responds to call for resignation

ATLANTA (WSAV) – Less than a week after Election Day, Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue called on Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to resign.

Loeffler and Perdue, both Republicans vying for Senate seats in Georgia’s runoff races, accused his office of failing to provide transparency in recent elections.

“Honest elections are paramount to the foundation of our democracy,” a statement from the senators reads, in part. “The Secretary of State has failed to deliver honest and transparent elections. He has failed the people of Georgia, and he should step down immediately.”

In a statement, Raffensperger responded: “that is not going to happen.” He sympathized with the senators, saying that if he were in a runoff, he’d be irritated himself.

“But I am the duly elected Secretary of State,” Raffensperger added. “One of my duties involves helping to run elections for all Georgia voters. I have taken that oath, and I will execute that duty and follow Georgia law.”

The secretary of state’s office has provided several updates in recent days in an effort to keep Georgians updated on the process. Monday morning, Gabriel Sterling, Georgia’s voting implementation manager, explained in detail some recent issues that have surfaced, including a processing matter in Fulton County, and how the office has addressed them.

Both Sterling and Raffensperger admit there was likely illegal voting in the election but that the office is looking into any fraud allegations.

“My office is investigating all of it,” the secretary of state said, adding, “Does it rise to the numbers or margin necessary to change the outcome to where President Trump is given Georgia’s electoral votes? That is unlikely.”

The statement from Perdue and Loeffler made general accusations without presenting any specific evidence to support their claims.

The Trump campaign filed one election-related lawsuit in Georgia, which was dismissed by a Chatham County judge.

The senators and Raffensperger seem to agree on one thing: every legal vote should be counted, a phrase repeated by all parties in recent days.