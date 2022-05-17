(WWLP) – The 19th annual North Quabbin Foodathon returns Tuesday.

Six North Quabbin pantries will be hosting this annual fundraising event to raise awareness for the food scarcity issue in western Massachusetts. Last year, $45,645 was raised.

North Quabbin Pantries include:

Our Lady Immaculate Pantry in Athol

Salvation Army Pantry and Meal Program in Athol

Athol High School Food Pantry

Franklin County Community Meals Program (Orange Community Meals and Food Pantry)

St. Vincent DePaul Pantry of St. Mary’s Church in Orange

Good Neighbors Pantry, serving Wendell and New Salem

Volunteers will be taking collections in Athol and Orange, in addition to running a 12-hour program of local entertainment mixed with interviews from elected officials and community leaders.

All funds raised will be equally distributed among the six food pantries that helped to organize the fundraiser, kicking off today from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Donations will be accepted online or by mail.