The 2022 Baseball HOF Ballot has been announced

(WWLP) - The Massachusetts Lottery announced this week its plans to host a holiday toy drive at lottery collection centers across the state.

The state lottery is requesting customers to assist them in their annual Holiday Toy Drive to benefit theU.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program and other local efforts. The drive is the sixth consecutive year that the Massachusetts State lottery is participating in the collection. Those participating are encouraged to bring new, unwrapped, age-appropriate gifts to participating lottery collection centers.