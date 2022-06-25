(NEXSTAR) – Much like a fine wine, the average American’s taste in drinking establishments only deepens, intensifies, and becomes more refined over time.
In your earlier years, for example, you might have been content to swig drinks at a local dive bar, or chug beers that were brewed in a stranger’s bathtub. But these days, you prefer to do any swigging or chugging at a fancy winery, like a respectable human being.
With that in mind, the analysts at Yelp have sorted through the platform’s databases to identify the top-rated wineries in each state. The results, based on Yelp’s own user-generated reviews and ratings, are listed below.
It should be noted that Yelp’s findings are also based on the “total volume” of reviews for each establishment, which means that newer wineries with fewer reviews could be underrepresented on the list. But on a positive note, Yelp worked to exclude any establishment with a failing health grade, so it’s very likely that none of the wines from the country’s top-rated vineyards were fermented in a stranger’s bathtub.
Without further ado, the top-rated wineries in the country — as determined the Yelp community — are listed below.
- Alabama: Corbin Farms Winery, in Calera
- Alaska: Bear Creek Winery & Lodging, in Homer
- Arizona: Chateau Tumbleweed, in Clarkdale
- Arkansas: Tontitown Winery, in Springdale
- California: Shadybrook Estate Winery, in Napa
- Colorado: Mesa Park Vineyards, in Palisade
- Connecticut: Walker Road Vineyards, in Woodbury
- Delaware: Salted Vines Vineyard & Winery, in Frankford
- Florida: Aspirations Winery, in Clearwater
- Georgia: Crane Creek Vineyards, in Young Harris
- Hawaii: Oeno Winemaking, Kailua
- Idaho: Telaya Wine, in Idaho
- Illinois: Prairie State Winery, Genoa
- Indiana: Oliver Winery, in Bloomington
- Iowa: Wide River Winery, in Clinton
- Kansas: Grace Hill Winery, in Whitewater
- Kentucky: Talon Winery & Vineyard, in Lexington
- Louisiana: Landry Vineyards, in West Monroe
- Maine: Cellardoor Winery, in Lincolnville
- Massachusetts: Boston Winery, in Boston
- Maryland: Windmill Creek Vineyard & Winery, in Berlin
- Michigan: Petoskey Farms Vineyard & Winery, in Petoskey
- Minnesota: North Shore Winery, in Lutsen
- Mississippi: Old South Winery, in Natchez
- Missouri: Jowler Creek Vineyard & Winery, in Platte City
- Montana: Yellowstone Cellars & Winery, in Billings
- Nebraska: Cellar 426, in Ashland
- Nevada: Vegas Valley Winery, in Henderson
- New Hampshire: Zorvino Vineyards, in Sandown
- New Jersey: Unionville Vineyards, in Ringoes
- New Mexico: Noisy Water Winery, in Albuquerque
- New York: Ports of New York Winery, in Ithaca
- North Carolina: Saint Paul Mountain Vineyards, in Hendersonville
- North Dakota: Pointe Of View Winery, in Burlington
- Ohio: The Skeleton Root, in Cincinnati
- Oklahoma: Fish Tales Winery & Bistro, in Broken Bow
- Oregon: Willamette Valley Vineyards, in Turner
- Pennsylvania: Blue Ridge Winery, in Saylorsburg
- Rhode Island: Verde Vineyards, in Johnston
- South Carolina: City Scape Winery, in Pelzer
- South Dakota: Prairie Berry Winery, in Hill City
- Tennessee: Tennessee Homemade Wines, in Gatlinburg
- Texas: Pontotoc Vineyard, in Fredericksburg
- Utah: IG Winery & Tasting Room, in Cedar City
- Vermont: Putney Mountain Winery, in Putney
- Virginia: Zephaniah Farm Vineyard, in Leesburg
- Washington, D.C: District Winery
- Washington: Ambassador Wines of Washington, in Woodinville
- West Virginia: Batton Hollow Winery, in Lost Creek
- Wisconsin: Von Stiehl Winery, in Algoma
- Wyoming: Jackson Hole Winery, in Jackson
