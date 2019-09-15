The Big E impacts downtown Springfield businesses

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Big E is wrapping up its second day and bringing with it a lot of people from around the east coast. Surprisingly, some Springfield businesses are not seeing as many Big E fair-goers as expected.

They told 22News much of their business is actually coming from events on their side of the memorial bridge.

On Saturday night in Springfield, main street was surprisingly quiet. The Big E’s first weekend and the Massachusetts Democratic Convention drew people from around the east coast to the Springfield area…but are they coming to Springfield?

One restaurant owner told 22News that while he saw a lot of vendors from The Big E, his restaurant hasn’t had many fair attendees.

“”We don’t get the people that go to The Big E. What we do get is the vendors who work for The Big E, they come out,” Nadim Kashouh, owner of Nadim’s Mediterranean Grill told 22News. “I’m sure they love the food over they but they cant eat it every day.”

Nadim said with all the traffic already at The Big E, people don’t want to drive over the bridge to Springfield. That typically means his sales drop five to seven percent

Another Springfield restaurant told 22News, business is going as usual but with some added patrons.

“We get a lot of overflow from The Big E. Repeat customers that come in from Connecticut, from New Hampshire, from Maine from every where,” Rita Cuputo-Capua, a manger at Red Rose Pizzeria said. “As a matter of fact right now there’s a one hour wait.”

Both restaurants said events around Springfield itself bring in more patrons than people coming from The Big E.