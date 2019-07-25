The blueberry picking season is underway

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – At Kosinski Farms in Westfield this year’s blueberry season is well underway and so far it has been a good one.

“The season has been very, very good this year. The blueberries are exceptionally plentiful and the weather has been good,” said Gene Kosinski of Kosinski Farms in Westfield.

So far the weather has allowed people to get out in the blueberry fields.



“Just look at the bushes they’re loaded with blueberries, very easy picking. My husband and I have our little crate over there and we’re just going along and just putting them in the basket,” said Susan Waite of Westfield.

Gene Kosinski says the recent hot and dry weather did have some affect on the berries.

“Blueberries do like water they’d like to have an inch of water a week, we can add water and even though it was exceedingly hot for a few days and accelerated the ripening period, we were able to put enough water on,” said Gene Kosinski.

The blueberry season started on July 4th and runs through mid September.