The College Board announces changes coming to SAT scoring

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The College Board, the company that administers the SAT exam, has announced new changes to how the tests are scored for the first time.

The test will soon include an “Adversity Score” that takes into account a student’s socioeconomic background. It’s meant to show colleges if a student has any hardships or disadvantages.

The score will be between 1 and 100. An average score is 50, and higher numbers mean more disadvantage.

“I think they should have done this a long time ago,” said Mel DeRoy of Holyoke.

The Adversity Score will look at 15 factors, ranging from the quality of the student’s high school, to crime and poverty levels in their neighborhood.

This score will only be seen by admissions officers, and students will never know their score.

Dianne Vecchiarelli, the head guidance counselor at Chicopee High School, told 22News she fears an adversity score could hurt students applying to college, because it’s subjective to the admissions officer who’s viewing it. Laura Goodroe a Chicopee mother agreed.

“If they are going to start doing stats and showing where kids are from and how they’re living, that’s not fair. That’s like pinpointing out families,” Goodroe said.

The Adversity Score will be used by 200 schools by the end of the year, with plans to add more in 2020.

