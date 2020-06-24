The dangers of swimming in area rivers

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic many city and state pools will be staying closed for the summer and people are looking for other ways to cool off.

But swimming in area rivers can be very dangerous. “It’s too dangerous, whether the water is low this year with the heat wave we’ve been having the current in those rivers is enough to get you and it doesn’t take much to sweep you off your feet and pull you out, trap you in a little area where it’s a whirlpool,” said Lt. Michael Dickson of the West Springfield Fire Department.

We flew SkyView22 over the Westfield River near the West Springfield and Agawam town line, an area where people are known to swim.

“We see people down there, they assemble ropes off trees and they use that to swing into the river not knowing what’s beneath them when they land or how deep it is,” said Lt. Michael Dickson.

Lieutenant Dickson says it varies but they typically respond to around 5 to 10 calls a year for people in trouble in the water.

If you’re looking for a place to cool off, the pond at Chicopee Memorial State Park is open this year.

You should only swim in areas that are designated for swimming or that have a lifeguard on duty.