The differences in the storms we had this week

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Violent thunderstorms rolled through western Massachusetts on Tuesday and on Wednesday, knocking down trees and causing flash flooding.

There were some differences in the storms we had this week.

“With the storm we had in Franklin County, very slow movement, not a lot of wind high up in the sky but a microburst developed due to the heat and humidity bubbling up in these isolated storms. That is different than we had on Wednesday. That made storms more scattered and widespread in coverage,” said 22News Storm Team Meteorologist Nick Bannin.

Video taken from SkyView22 shows the extent of the damage from the microburst in Montague. A barn was completely destroyed and part of it was even blown across a road. You can see a field with everything blown down in the same direction and an area where trees that were next to each other were knocked down or damaged.

The damage from the severe storms that affected areas like Chicopee Wednesday was more scattered. The trees that were knocked down weren’t all next to each other. There were streets that had a tree or two come down while other trees were untouched. Flash flooding was also a big problem during Wednesday’s storms.

