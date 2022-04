AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Amherst’s new music venue to open its doors to the public for Thursday night.

The Drake will host its first performance at 7 Thursday evening, featuring violinist Regina Carter with additional shows from other artists Friday and Saturday.

The venues name was adopted from the legendary Amherst bar, which closed in 1985. It’s located on the second floor of the Amherst Bank building on North Pleasant Street.