The end of the Trump impeachment trial — what now?

Breaking News
Mass Pike westbound closed in Wilbraham due to truck rollover, wood spill
1  of  117
Closings and Delays
Academy at Charlemont Academy Hill School All About Learning Amherst Elementary Schools Amherst Montessori School Amherst Secondary Schools Amherst Senior Center Athol-Royalston Reg School District BakuCare Belchertown Council on Aging Belchertown Day School Belchertown Public Schools Bement School Berkshire Country Day School Bernardston Council on Aging/Sr. Ctr. Boys & Girls Club of Chicopee Brimfield Council on Aging Central Berkshire Reg School District Chicopee Public Schools Children First Children's Creative Corner Children's Museum at Holyoke Cloverdale Preschool Common School Community Options, Inc. Easthampton Public Schools Easthampton Senior Center Enfield Public Schools Erving Sch Dist-Union #28 Sch Dist Farmington River Reg School District First Lutheran School-Holyoke Four Rivers Charter School Four Winds School Franklin County Technical School Franklin Cty Reg Housing/Redevelop. Authority Frontier Regional School District Full Circle Elementary School Gateway Regional School District Giggle Gardens Learning Center Gill-Montague Reg School District Granby Schools Greenfield Center School Greenfield Community College Greenfield Council on Aging-Sr Ctr Greenfield Schools Hadley Public Schools Hadley Senior Community Center Hampden Charter School of Science Hampshire Regional School District Hartsbrook School Hatfield Public Schools Hilltown Cooperative Charter Public School Holyoke Center School Holyoke Community Charter School Holyoke Public Schools Hubbard Memorial Library Hulmes Transportation Services In Our Hands Learning & Preschool Center Kidstop Children's Center Kidstop Schoolage Program Lander-Grinspoon Academy LBI Vocational Transportation-HillTowns LifePath Little Tot Day Care MacDuffie School Mahar Regional High School MassHire Franklin Hampshire Career Center MassHire Holyoke Career Center MassHire Springfield Career Center Mohawk Trail Reg. School District Monson Public Schools Monson Senior Center Montague Public Libraries Montessori School of Northampton Neari School NELCWIT Northampton Council on Aging & Senior Ctr. Northampton Public Schools Orange Elementary Schools Palmer Public Library Palmer Schools Pathfinder Reg Voc-Tech High School Paulo Friere Social Justice Charter School Pioneer Training Pioneer Valley Reg. School District Pittsfield Public Schools PV Chinese Immersion Charter Sch PV Perf. Arts Charter Public School Quabbin Regional School District Quaboag Children's Center Quaboag Regional School District R. H. Conwell Elementary School Riverside Industries Transportation Serv. Rowe Elementary School Senior Center - Shelburne Falls Smith College Campus School Smith Voc. & Agricultural High School Southwick-Tolland-Granville Schools Springdale Education Center Springfield Museums Suffield Public Schools Sunshine Village Tantasqua & Union 61 School Districts Union #38 School District Valley West School VOC Transportation Ware Public Schools Ware Senior Center West Springfield Council on Aging Westfield Atheneum Westfield City Hall Westfield Public Schools Westfield Senior Center Westfield State University Westover Job Corps Center White Oak School Young Men's Library Assoc.

DC Bureau

The end of the Trump impeachment trial — what now?

Washington D.C.

by: Russell Falcon, Anna Wiernicki, and Nexstar

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Nexstar) — With a final vote, President Trump’s impeachment trial is over.

The Senate voted to clear him of both impeachment charges: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Utah Senator Mitt Romney was the only Republican voting to convict the President, saying, “What the President did was wrong, grievously wrong.”

Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz says he looked at the facts and came to a different conclusion, a sentiment echoed by Texas Republican Sen. John Cornyn.

“The evidence we’ve heard does not rise to the level of treason, bribery or other high crimes,” said Cornyn.

House Democrats argued that the President should be removed from office for pressuring the Ukrainian President to investigate Joe Biden, in exchange for military aid.

Texas Democratic Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia says her team from the House presented overwhelming evidence against the President. But she says the Senators already made up their minds.

“He’s abused his power,” said Garcia. “He has betrayed our national interest. He called a foreign government to try to cheat in an election. He got caught and then he tried to cover it up. That is behavior that is not acceptable.”

Some House Democrats say they plan to keep investigating Trump’s relationship with Ukraine, despite the acquittal, but Republicans say it’s time to put this in the past.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Washington D.C. Tweets