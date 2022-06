SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mayor Domenic Sarno will join the Springfield City Council to launch mental health check-in days throughout the summer.

The first check-in day will start at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Court Square in downtown Springfield.

The Springfield City Council’s Mental Health Subcommittee is in collaboration with the Gandera Center, the Mental Health Association, Baystate, and the Stop Access Drug Free Communities Coalition.

The event is free and open to the public.