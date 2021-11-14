The Game’s on 12: Patriots look to extend win streak with Browns in town

FOXBORO Mass. (WPRI) — The New England Patriots have won three games in a row, putting them just half a game behind the AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills.

The Patriots will look to extend that streak as they host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. Both teams are 5-4 on the season and coming off wins in Week 9.

After starting the season 2-4, the Patriots’ recent success has put them above the .500 mark for the first time this year, and they currently have a perfect record on the road.

The Browns will be without Pro Bowl RB Nick Chubb, who tested positive for COVID-19, as well as center JC Tretter, who’s dealing with a knee injury.

Earlier this week, the team released star WR Odell Beckham Jr., who went on to sign with the Los Angeles Rams.

The Patriots’ injury report is more extensive. LB Jamie Collins is listed as doubtful with an ankle injury and a dozen other players are considered questionable, including RBs Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson and WR Gunner Olszewski for concussions.

Mac Jones has completed more than 70% of his passes in five of his first nine NFL games, the only rookie quarterback to ever do so. The full-season record for a rookie is nine games (Dak Prescott, 2016) while the NFL record is 13 games (Drew Brees, 2017).

Last week, New England CB J.C. Jackson had two interceptions in their win over the Carolina Panthers, so he has a chance to become the first Patriots player to record back-to-back games with multiple interceptions in 45 years. Mike Haynes recorded two picks against the Baltimore Colts on Nov. 14, 1976, then three more against the New York Jets on Nov. 21, 1976.

Should Harris play, he’ll be looking to score a rushing touchdown in his sixth straight game, which would put him in a tie for second most consecutive games with a rushing touchdown in team history.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. and the game’s on 12.

But first — join us for New England Nation at 11:30 a.m. on FOX Providence. Morey, Rosie, Taylor and Gresh will break down the matchup and give you the keys to the game, along with their predictions for the outcome.