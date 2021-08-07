The Glen All-Access Show 2021

(WETM) – Tonight at 7 PM the team from 18 Sports will bring you the 2021 Glen All-Access show, talking about all things WGI. You can catch this on-air on WETM-18, in this story in the player above, or on the WETM-18 News Mobile App. The player will appear at 7 PM, you may have to refresh your page if you are already on the page.

18 Sports has full coverage of Go Bowling at The Glen both on-air and online with The Glen All Access

About Watkins Glen International

Located within five hours and 300 miles of 25 percent of the U.S. population, Watkins Glen International is the premier road racing facility in North America, four times voted “Best NASCAR Track” by readers of USA Today. Keep up with The Glen on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. For tickets, camping, and additional information, call 1-866-461-RACE or visit www.TheGlen.com.

2021 Watkins Glen International Schedule

May 21-23 – Ferrari Challenge North America

June 18-20 – SCCA Majors Super Tour

June 24-27 – IMSA Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen

July 1-2 – IMSA WeatherTech 240 at The Glen

July 9-11 – Masters & HSR Race Weekend

August 4-8 – NASCAR Go Bowling at The Glen

September 9-12 – Hilliard U.S. Vintage Grand Prix

September 16-19 – GT World Challenge America

October 29-30 – Finger Lakes Beer Festival Presented by Chemung Canal Trust Co.

2021 Watkins Glen International NASCAR Weekend Schedule

August 6 – Clean Harbors 100 at The Glen – ARCA Menards Series Race

August 7 – United Rentals 167 at The Glen – NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race

August 7 – Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey 200 – NASCAR Xfinity Series Race

August 8 – Go Bowling at The Glen – NASCAR Cup Series Race