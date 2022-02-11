SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Harlem Globetrotters are back in Springfield for the first time since the start of the pandemic and 22News wanted to see what they have in store!

The World-Famous Harlem Globetrotters took the court at the Mass Mutual Friday night. Springfield being one of 200 cities the team is bringing their newly reimagined “Spread Game” tour and people were excited to have Harlem back in the city of firsts.

Sean Dolan, General Manager of the MassMututal, told 22News, “we couldn’t be more excited to have them back in the building, that’s what it’s all about, a family event like this to have the Globetrotters back first time since February 2020 so it’s just extremely special.”

The new “Spread Game” includes ankle-breaking moves, jaw-dropping swag and some extreme dunking!

A new premium fan experience is now being offered, including celebrity court passes, meet and greets with players and SQUAD-ZONE that allows fan to feel apart of the show.