The impact of COVID-19 is being felt in the Berkshires

STOCKBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Berkshires are one of the most beautiful places to visit in Massachusetts and right now they’re feeling the affects of the coronavirus.



Many businesses on Main Street in downtown Stockbridge have closed signs placed in their windows and the historic Red Lion Inn is open for takeout with a limited menu as their main dining rooms remain closed.

“No rooms, no heads in beds, no money going in but money going out to refund everybody that made reservations. The dining and then down the street is Taggart House all these beautiful historic B & B’s. Things that we’re known for, Tanglewood, Norman Rockwell, Jacob’s Pillow closed their season things we enjoy and love to have people come visit,” said Lynda Mulvey from Stockbridge.

Tanglewood in the towns of Lenox and Stockbridge is a very popular music venue and draws over 350,000 visitors annually. Events that were scheduled to take place there this spring have been canceled through the month of May.

The Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival that was supposed to take place this summer in Becket has also been canceled.