The impact of spring snow on your lawn and your plants

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – It has been looking and feeling like spring lately. Temperatures have been on the warm side, the grass is getting greener and the trees are starting to bud.

However, some parts of western Massachusetts could be getting some snow Thursday night into Friday. Fortunately it shouldn’t have too much of an effect on your lawn or your plants.

“Truthfully it’s more about about temperatures than it is the snow, so plants that have already started to flower are more vulnerable to colder temperatures. If the buds haven’t broken yet, they’re not as vulnerable to the colder temperatures,” said Bill Golaski, the General Manager of G&H Landscaping in Holyoke.

Golaski says the the snow will be beneficial because it provides added moisture, which we can really use right now because it has been so dry lately. Once the snow goes away, you can get back to working on your lawn.

“Right now you should be doing a light raking of the lawn. If you haven’t done that yet and you should be, in the near future putting down your first application which would be fertilizer with a pre-emergent crab grass control in it,” said Golaski.

That lawn should really start to green up after the rain and possibly snow we get for the end of the week.