The impact our wet spring weather has had on local farms

April was certainly a wet month here in western Massachusetts. In fact we had rain on 20 days and we picked up more than double the amount of rain we typically get during the month of April.

All that rain has had an impact on local farms.”Some days you want to plant a field, it’s covered with water and you have to change your plans a little bit, switch things around. We’ve been doing pretty well because we have a variety of land… but still getting the work done between the rain drops is getting to be a pain in the neck,” said Tom Calabrese of Calabrese Farms in Southwick.

Some farm fields across western Massachusetts were dealing with some pretty big puddles but most are finally drying out now.

Tom Calabrese of Calabrese Farms in Southwick says the cooler weather that we had this spring also slowed things down but now that weather has improved it’s made a difference.

“The last couple of days it’s been sunnier and warmer you can see the stuff, the plants are growing,” said Calabrese.



Calabrese says rhubarb and asparagus, which was slow to get going is now available.



And with Mother’s Day this weekend there are plenty of flowers available for mom as well.



