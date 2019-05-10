The impact the weather is having on the pollen count

We have had quite a bit of wet weather over the last few weeks but we did enjoy some sunshine this week and that has caused a big jump in the tree pollen.

If you are an allergy sufferer all of the pollen is probably causing you problems.



“There have been some people who have come in with very severe rhinitis reactions, severe swelling of the eyes and nasal congestion,” said Dr. Robert McGovern.

Deabra Deschaine’s granddaughter has allergies but hasn’t really been affected so far this year.



“So far it hasn’t been too bad for her which I’m surprised because the pollen is heavy this year,” said Deabra Deschaine of Springfield.

But that could soon be changing. “You’re going to have a combination of tree pollen and grass pollen and mold which makes it very difficult for people who are allergic to those three things because you have everything at once,” said Dr. McGovern.

Birch, Maple an Juniper are the main tree allergens right now. The grass pollen season runs from around May 15th into the beginning of August.

If you are an allergy sufferer some over the counter medications may give you some relief but if you have severe symptoms you should see an allergist.



A look at how the pollen count is taken.

