The importance of cleaning up your leaves before snow arrives

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s the end on November and most of the leaves are off the trees now. It’s important to pick up the leaves before the snow starts to fall and accumulates on your lawn.

“Just because of fungus, it’s a preventative you just don’t want the snow to fall and the leaves, you lose some of your lawn so it’s just best to clean up and get that fresh start next year,” said Nalini Benoit from Sixteen Acres Garden Center in Springfield.

Sometimes it’s hard to keep up when there are a lot of trees in your yard.

“Well I got a lot of oaks and we’re out there just about every other day cleaning up.. but I get a handle on it,” said Dick Anderson of Springfield.

There are also some other things you can still do before it gets too cold.

“You can plant right up until the ground freezes so whether its trees or shrubs, if it’s grass seed if it doesn’t germinate now it will germinate as soon as things break in the spring,” said Nalini Benoit.

You can also cut your lawn one more time, a little shorter and you can apply fall fertilizer so your lawn will come back looking good next spring.