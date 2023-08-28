CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – While we don’t like to think about dying, it’s important to make plans to help support your family in case of your death.

One important document that most adults should have is a will. It provides directions on where and to whom your estate (what you own) will go after your death. If you died intestate (without a will), your estate would be distributed according to the state laws where you live and a judge would make the decisions.

A will offers protections against disputes over the distribution of your assets, allows you to name an executor or administrator of your estate, and names a guardian for minor children should both you and their other parent die, even the welfare of your pets.

If you already have a will, you should consider revising and updating it every few years or when a life-changing event occurs. Reasons to update include the birth or adoption of a child, divorce, if the executor or a beneficiary dies, or if you win or inherit money or property.

A will doesn’t have to be complicated. You can make a will yourself. There are many websites offering this service.

To be sure you have all your bases covered, it may be wise to consult an estate attorney who will go over probate laws, explain the differences between a will and trusts, asset protections, and other details that you may not be aware of.