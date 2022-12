UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Joe Kelly and guest Anna D’Ambrosio, President & CEO of Munson-Williams-Proctor Art Institute, discuss the “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas” Victorian Yuletide exhibition at Fountain Elms, an upcoming concert by Take3, and a special exhibition: Lesley Dill, Wilderness: Light Sizzles Around Me.