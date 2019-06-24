The Latest: Police identify victims of New Hampshire biking accident

Truck driver charged with 7 homicides in motorcycle crash

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The driver of a truck in a fiery collision on a rural New Hampshire highway that killed seven motorcyclists was charged Monday with seven counts of negligent homicide.

COLUMBIA, N.H. (AP) — The Latest on a deadly crash between a pickup truck and several motorcycles in New Hampshire (all times local):

3:15 p.m.

New Hampshire officials have released the names of the seven people killed when a truck collided with a group of motorcyclists on a rural highway.

The state attorney general’s office says all the victims died from blunt force trauma.

Four of the deceased bikers were from New Hampshire, two were from Massachusetts and one was from Rhode Island.

They were identified as:

  • Michael Ferazzi, 62
  • Albert Mazza, 59
  • Daniel Pereira, 58
  • Joanne and Edward Corr, both 58 years old
  • Desma Oakes, 42
  • Aaron Perry, 45

The victims were part of a motorcycle club for Marines.

New Hampshire State Police said Friday’s accident happened when a pickup truck pulling a trailer collided with the riders on U.S. 2, a two-lane highway in Randolph, New Hampshire. The cause of the deadly collision is not yet known.

This story has been corrected to show that Albert Mazza was 59, not 49.

___

2:50 p.m.

A man who identified himself as the father of the truck driver involved in a deadly New Hampshire crash says his son is cooperating with an investigation into the tragedy.

Investigators have identified the driver of a pickup truck involved in the Friday evening crash as 23-year-old Volodoymyr Zhukovskyy, an employee of a Springfield, Massachusetts-area transportation company.

A reporter reached a man by phone Sunday at a listing for Zhukovskyy.

The man who answered identified himself as Zhukovskyy’s father and said his son is cooperating with authorities back in Massachusetts. The man declined to comment further.

___

12:30 p.m.

Hundreds of motorcyclists are gathering for a “Blessing of the Bikes” ceremony in northern New Hampshire in the wake of a deadly crash that killed seven people.

While such ceremonies are periodically held, the Sunday event in Columbia, New Hampshire, held special meaning for the motorcycle community. Bikers and veterans are reeling from the crash, in which a pickup truck towing a flatbed trailer collided with a group of 10 motorcycles Friday evening.

Laura Cardinal, vice president of the Manchester Motorcycle Club, says “when they fall, we all fall.”

She says the biker community is pledging to help the families of the victims, who have yet to be identified by authorities.

___

1:35 a.m.

Motorcyclists and military veterans are mourning seven members of a motorcycle club that includes Marines and their spouses who were killed in a collision with a pickup truck on a rural highway.

Authorities say they may begin publicly identifying victims of Friday’s crash in remote northern New Hampshire as early as Sunday. In addition to the seven dead, state police say three others were hospitalized. Two have since been released.

Investigators identified the driver of the pickup truck as Volodoymyr Zhukovskyy, a 23-year-old employee of a Massachusetts transportation company. Authorities say he has not been charged, but haven’t addressed details on his whereabouts.

New Hampshire State Police Col. Chris Wagner called the crash “one of the worst tragic incidents” investigated in New Hampshire.

___

Whittle reported from Portland, Maine. Associated Press writer David Sharp in Portland contributed to this report.

Photos of Route 2 in Randolph, N.H

  • Flags are placed at the scene of an accident involving motorcyclists with a club comprised of ex-United States Marines, who collided late Friday with a pickup truck on a rural highway in Randolph, N.H., Saturday, June 22, 2019. Investigators pleaded Saturday for members of the public to come forward with information that could help them determine why the pickup truck hauling a trailer collided with a group of motorcycles on a rural highway, killing several bikers. (AP Photo/Michael Casey)
  • Tire marks are visible Saturday, June 22, 2019, at the scene of a deadly crash involving motorcyclists with a club comprised of ex-United States Marines, who collided with a pickup truck on a rural highway late Friday in Randolph, N.H. Investigators pleaded Saturday for members of the public to come forward with information that could help them determine why the pickup truck hauling a trailer collided with a group of motorcycles on a rural highway, killing several bikers. (AP Photo/Michael Casey)
  • Bill Brown, a 73-year-old Vietnam vet from Bethlehem, N.H., visits an area in Randolph, N.H., Saturday, June 22, 2019, where motorcyclists with a club comprised of ex-United States Marines collided with a pickup truck on a rural highway late Friday. Investigators pleaded Saturday for members of the public to come forward with information that could help them determine why the pickup truck hauling a trailer collided with a group of motorcycles on a rural highway, killing several bikers. (AP Photo/Michael Casey)
  • Motorcyclists attend the Blessing of the Bikes ceremony in Columbia, N.H. on Sunday, June 23, 2019. The long-planned ceremony for motorcycle enthusiasts became a scene of mourning and reflection as about 400 people paid tribute to seven bikers killed Saturday in a devastating collision with a pickup truck. (AP Photo/Lisa Rathke)
  • Motorcyclists attend the Blessing of the Bikes ceremony in Columbia, N.H. on Sunday, June 23, 2019. The long-planned ceremony for motorcycle enthusiasts became a scene of mourning and reflection as about 400 people paid tribute to seven bikers killed in a devastating collision with a pickup truck.
  • Motorcyclists participate in a “Blessing of the Bikes” ceremony in Columbia, N.H., Sunday, June 23, 2019. While such ceremonies are periodically held, the Sunday event held special meaning for the motorcycle community. Bikers and veterans are reeling from a crash, in which a pickup truck towing a flatbed trailer collided with a group of 10 motorcycles Friday evening. (AP Photo/Lisa Rathke)
  • Motorcyclists participate in a “Blessing of the Bikes” ceremony in Columbia, N.H., Sunday, June 23, 2019. While such ceremonies are periodically held, the Sunday event held special meaning for the motorcycle community. Bikers and veterans are reeling from a crash, in which a pickup truck towing a flatbed trailer collided with a group of 10 motorcycles Friday evening. (AP Photo/Lisa Rathke)
  • Motorcyclists participate in a “Blessing of the Bikes” ceremony in Columbia, N.H., Sunday, June 23, 2019. While such ceremonies are periodically held, the Sunday event held special meaning for the motorcycle community. Bikers and veterans are reeling from a crash, in which a pickup truck towing a flatbed trailer collided with a group of 10 motorcycles Friday evening. (AP Photo/Lisa Rathke)
  • A motorcycle passes as a woman leaves flowers at the scene of a fatal accident on Route 2 in Randolph, N.H., Saturday, June 22, 2019. Investigators pleaded Saturday for members of the public to come forward with information that could help them determine why a pickup truck hauling a trailer collided with a group of motorcycles on a rural highway. (Paul Hayes/Caledonian-Record via AP)
  • This photo provided by Miranda Thompson shows the scene where several motorcycles and a pickup truck collided on a rural, two-lane highway Friday, June 21, 2019 in Randolph, N.H. New Hampshire State Police said a 2016 Dodge 2500 pickup truck collided with the riders on U.S. 2 Friday evening. The cause of the deadly collision is not yet known. The pickup truck was on fire when emergency crews arrived. (Miranda Thompson via AP)
  • (AP)

