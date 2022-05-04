WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Quarter Horse Show is back at The Big E.

The horse show started today and will last through the weekend- wrapping up Sunday. The event is organized to educate youths and adults about the great American Quarter Horse

“We have youth classes to watch, a lot of kids will participate in the show and then we also have vendors coming so well have t-shirts, horse supply, some show clothes, and of course the great food booth is a fun event to watch,” said Emily King, President of Mass Quarter Horse.

If you miss the shows Thursday or Friday no worries- the same shows will be repeated Saturday and Sunday.

And for a list of events that the Massachusetts Quarter Horse Association is holding, click here.