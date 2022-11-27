CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Sunday was a beautiful morning in Western Massachusetts, with many posting photos of the brilliant pink sunrise on their social media. But what causes a sunrise, or sunset, to have bright and brilliant colors?

The effect is something scientists call scattering, and the wavelength of light and size of the particle are what determines the color, according to Science Daily. Blue and violet are more common, but the position of the sun at sunrise and sunset can cause these colors to move away from our line of sight. Instead, we see the reds, oranges, yellows, and Sunday morning pink.

Anyone who has heard the popular phrase “Red sky at night, sailors delight. Red sky in the morning, sailors taking warning,” understands the legend behind such a beautiful start to the morning. A pink sky likely means a high pressure system has moved eastward, and a low pressure system is moving in with rain attached.