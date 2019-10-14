The most popular Halloween candy in Massachusetts

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) When it comes to candy, Halloween is the ideal holiday for candy lovers alike.

A recent study conducted by the site Bid on Equipment looked at the most popular Halloween candy in every state from a survey that included 2,004 participants from residential neighborhoods.

The survey analyzed search trends to find the most popular Halloween candy in every state. Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups were the clear winner as the most popular candy in 12 states. AirHeads, Nerds, SweeTarts and Gummy Worms were the least popular, rounding out the list with just one state each.

However, Reese’s were not found to be the most popular in big cities. That honor was given to M&M’s which are the crown favorites in New York City, San Antonio, San Diego, Fort Worth, and Columbus.

Of those surveyed, a number of different factors were looked at such as ideal trick-or-treat hours, max age for trick-or-treating, average amount spent on candy, and whether or not trick-or-treating should be moved to the last Saturday in October.

According to respondents, ideal trick-or-treating hours are 6 to 9 p.m. and trick-or-treaters age out of the tradition at 15 years old. Staying out past bedtime on a school night didn’t bother most participants, and almost half said that the holiday should not be moved to the last Saturday in October.

For many, Halloween is all about the candy haul whether it be for trick-or-treaters or those passing out candy at their homes. The survey found that 3 out of 4 people without children opted to stay home and pass out candy.

So what is the average cost of all this candy? According to respondents, the average household spends just over $25 on candy while parents go above and beyond to spend $35.

Latest News: