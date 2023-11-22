(NBC) — Right after NBC’s coverage of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade tomorrow, the network goes to the dogs: Canines take over as the National Dog Show hits the airwaves.

Even before the National Dog Show gets underway, there’s backstage fun for co-host John O’Hurley.

“We have gotten to know a lot of people over the years,” said O’Hurley. “It’s been, it’s kind of a social day for us as well.”

A social butterfly by the name of Winston, a French bulldog, won last year’s Best in Show title.

“He really is a charmer and gets people excited and so much so, not just Winston, but Frenchies, are now the number one registered breed in the AKC,” said David Frei, co-host of the National Dog Show.

French Bulldog, Winston, Best In Show 2022

Samoyed

Komondor

Pomeranian

Chihuahua

Bernese Mountain Dog

Nearly 200 breeds and 1,800 of the nation’s top dogs will be vying for this year’s title, including one very popular breed that has yet to break through.

“We’re lobbying for the Golden Retriever,” said O’Hurley.

“Well, and we hear that a lot from people too,” said Frei. “You know, ‘When’s the golden retriever going to win? When’s the lab going to win?’ And John and I are lobbying and doing all we can, but the judges don’t always listen to us.”

The duo’s seen the show’s popularity grow over 22 years, making it a Thanksgiving tradition right up there with turkey, parades and football.

“David coined the phrase, ‘Dogs until two,’” said O’Hurley. “So, we ask that you keep the remote out of grandpa’s hands until two o’clock, and then he can watch his football.”

While the celebration continues for a canine champion.

The National Dog Show airs at noon, right after the “Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade” on 22News.