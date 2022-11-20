FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WWLP) – The Patriots host the New York Jets Sunday afternoon with huge implications for the AFC East Standings.

The Jets have won five of their last six games, the only loss in that stretch to the Patriots in New Jersey three weeks ago. They’ll try to avenge that loss, and keep New England locked in the basement spot in the division Sunday.

Three weeks ago Jets QB Zach Wilson threw three interceptions, and the Patriots gained just 288 total yards, riding a five-for-five performance from Kicker Nick Folk for the win. The five-point loss was as close as they have come since their last win back in 2015 aside from a three-point loss at home in 2020.

The temperature at kickoff is forecasted for around 38 degrees, but it will be full sun here in Foxborough, so you’ll be able to trick yourself into thinking it’s warm.

As far as injuries go, the most recent report has defensive lineman Christian Barmore out and Punter Jake Bailey Doubtful. Linebackers Anfernee Jennings and Josh Uche are questionable, alongside wide receiver DeVante Parker.

Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. and the Jets are looking to finish with a win against every team in the division.