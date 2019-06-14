The history behind Flag Day

(WWLP) – Flag Day takes place each year on June 14, but not many know or understand why it is observed.

According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, America has been observing Flag Day for more than 100-years, but it hasn’t been an official national observance that long.

While there are claims of celebrating the first flag day as early as 1861, the most recognized claim happened in 1889 in New York when a principal had his hold patriotic ceremonies for the anniversary of the Flag Day resolution.

The resolution, according to the department, was adopted by the Continental Congress on June 14, 1777, following by a special committee that had been assigned to suggest the flag’s design.

The resolution reads:

That the flag of the United States shall be of thirteen stripes of alternate red and white, with a union of thirteen stars of white in a blue field, representing the new constellation.

While there are various accounts of officials, states, and institutions recognizing and celebrating the day, it was not officially recognized nationally until almost 100 years later.

Despite President Wilson and President Coolidge issuing proclamations asking for the day to be nationally observed in 1916 and 1927, it wasn’t approved by Congress in 1949 and signed into law by President Truman until 1949.

The following rules and regulations should be followed with the flag: