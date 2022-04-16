LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Jewish families throughout Western Massachusetts and the world observed the first Seder of Passover on Friday night.

In the Curtis household in Longmeadow, three generations observe the exodus of the Israelites from Egypt three thousand years ago. This tradition has been handed down from generation to generation with traditional Passover food, prayers, and singing-and the commitment to tradition.

Lara Curtis recalls observing Passover for all of her life. She said on the matter, “It’s a wonderful way to keep the family together and at the same time to remember this very important part of history of the Israelites who were enslaved for several generations. It’s a wonderful way to tell the story becoming free from bondage.”

Many Jewish families attending a Seder, during the first night of Passover, may have thoughts of comparing the Jewish struggle back then with what’s happening in the world today.

Brenda Curtis said, “Today the people in the Ukraine are living through a horror. They were a free people, they are a democratic country.”

Several generations of this Longmeadow family committed to keeping alive, in 2022, a tradition born of hardship and freedom thousands of years earlier.