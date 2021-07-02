The s’more, the merrier: July 5 is National Graham Cracker Day

(WWTI) — This upcoming holiday will honor a third of the s’more.

National Graham Cracker Day is July 5!

Although many enjoy this sweet crunchy treat alone, to celebrate, here are 10 recipes that start with a box of graham crackers and can easily be brought to any Fourth of July party:

The Classic S’more

  • Graham crackers
  • Marshmallows
  • Milk chocolate bars

S’mores on a stick

  • 1 can (14 ounces) sweetened condensed milk, divided
  • 1 cup miniature marshmallows
  • 1-1/2 cups miniature semisweet chocolate chips, divided
  • 24 whole graham crackers, broken in half
  • Assorted sprinkles
  • 24 Wooden pop sticks

Quick Apple Crisp

  • 1 cup graham cracker crumbs (about 16 squares)
  • 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 cup packed brown sugar
  • 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg
  • 1/2 cup butter, melted
  • 8 medium tart apples, peeled and sliced
  • Whipped topping or ice cream

Graham Cracker Toffee

  • 15 Graham Cracker sheets
  • 1 cup unsalted butter
  • 1 cup packed light brown sugar
  • 1 1/2 cups chocolate chips
  • 1/2 cup chopped almonds or pecans

Icebox Sandwiches

  • 1 package (3.4 ounces) instant vanilla pudding mix
  • 2 cups cold whole milk
  • 2 cups whipped topping
  • 1 cup miniature semisweet chocolate chips
  • 24 whole graham crackers, halved

S’more Cheesecake

  • 2-1/4 cups graham cracker crumbs (about 36 squares)
  • 1/3 cup sugar
  • 1/2 cup butter, melted
  • FILLING:
  • 2 packages (8 ounces each) cream cheese, softened
  • 1 can (14 ounces) sweetened condensed milk
  • 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
  • 3 large eggs, room temperature, lightly beaten
  • 1 cup miniature semisweet chocolate chips
  • 1 cup miniature marshmallows
  • TOPPING:
  • 1 cup miniature marshmallows
  • 1/2 cup semisweet chocolate chips
  • 1 tablespoon shortening

Graham Cracker Cookies

  • 15 sheets graham crackers (5″ x 2.25″ graham crackers or 2 cups graham cracker crumbs)
  • 1/4 cup granulated sugar
  • 2 tablespoons packed dark brown sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 6 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted and cooled
  • 1 large egg, lightly beaten
  • 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

Buckeye Graham Crackers

  • 1 1/2 cups Creamy Peanut Butter
  • 1/2 cup Butter, softened
  • 2 1/2 cups Powdered Sugar
  • 12 Graham Crackers, (approximately 1 1/2 sleeves, or half a regular-sized box)
  • 3 cups Semisweet Chocolate Chips
  • 2 tablespoons Shortening, or coconut oil

For the Peanut Butter Drizzle:

  • 1/2 cup Peanut Butter Chips
  • 1 teaspoon Shortening, or coconut oil

Key Lime Pie

FOR THE CRUST

  • 1-1/2 cups finely crushed graham cracker crumbs, from about 12 whole graham crackers
  • 1/3 cup packed light brown sugar
  • 4 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

FOR THE FILLING

  • Two 14-oz cans sweetened condensed milk
  • 1 cup plain Greek yogurt (2% or whole milk)
  • 1 tablespoon grated lime zest
  • 3/4 cup fresh lime juice

FOR THE TOPPING

  • 1 cup cold heavy cream
  • 2 tablespoons confectioners’ sugar
  • 1 teaspoon grated lime zest
  • 8 to 10 thin lime slices

Graham Cracker Ice Cream

  • 1 sleeve of Nabisco Honey Maid Cinnamon Graham Crackers (~12 whole crackers)
  • 1 1/2 cups whole milk
  • 1/2 teaspoon powdered gelatin
  • 2 ounces Philadelphia Cream Cheese
  • 1 cup heavy cream
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/4 cup packed light brown sugar

