WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield RV, Camping, & Outdoor Show is back again at the Eastern States Exposition.

The annual show started Friday evening and provided a look at the latest camping equipment, recreational vehicle and trailers.

After a long winter and years of COVID worries, campers are excited to see what’s new.

Sayler Kottke, RV Center Consultant, told 22News, “theirs a price point that will fit most peoples budgets, one good thing about having these RV shows is that you do get lower prices and you are able to save a lot of money.”

The show will continue throughout the weekend as the event will wrap up Monday at 4 p.m.