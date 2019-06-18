The stories behind some of the names on the Springfield 9/11 memorial

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield’s September 11 Monument will feature the names of 498 first responders. They lost their lives on the day of the attacks.

According to the Spirit of Springfield VP, Amy Baron-Burke, some were in New York City, one was defending his fellow passengers on flight United Airlines flight 93, and many were members of the U. S. Armed Forces working at The Pentagon.

Springfield’s monument mirrors the list of first responders on the 9/11 Memorial & Museum in New York City.

Area residents attending the dedication are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. The Springfield Parking Authority is offering free parking in the I-91 South garage after 6 p.m.

Some of the stories of the first responders, provided by the Spirit of Springfield are below.

Joseph Agnello, 35-year-old firefighter with the New York City Fire Department.

Chief Petty Officer Donald McArthur Young, 41-year-old chief informations systems technician with the U. S. Navy.

Father and son, Joseph Angellini, Sr. and Joseph John Angellini, Jr., members of the New York City Fire Department.

Cousins, Francis Esposito and Michael A. Esposito, New York City Firefighters.

Brothers, Harvey L. Harrell and Stephen G. Harrell, members of the New York City Fire Department.

Brothers, Thomas Theodore Haskell, Jr. and Timothy Shawn Haskell members of the New York City Fire Department.

New York City Firefighter, Peter Langone and his brother, Thomas Michael Langone with New York City Police Department.

Firefighter John T. Vigiano, II and his brother Officer Joseph Vincent Vigiano.

There are two New York City Firefighters with the exact same name. Michael Francis Lynch, assigned to Engine 40. Lieutenant Michael Francis Lynch on Ladder 4.

K-9 Sirius, a canine member of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey Police Department.