(NBC) — What at first seemed to be a cut and dried murder case in Troy, Missouri in 2011, turned out differently and evolved into one of the most buzzed-about stories ever on NBC’s “Dateline.”

Now, the case has inspired “The Thing About Pam” a new limited series premiering on NBC Tuesday night.

On “Dateline,” Keith Morrison has told the story of many a murder but few with as many twists and turns as the one surrounding the fatal stabbing of Betsy Faria in 2011.

Katy Mixon plays Faria.

“It’s so insane,” said Mixon about the story. “It’s so crazy.”

Glenn Fleshler plays Faria’s husband, Russ, who was initially convicted of her murder.

“A three-year nightmare through the criminal justice system where he’s wrongly accused and the whole town turns against him,” said Flesher.

The real-life Russ saw his conviction overturned and he was acquitted in a retrial.

“It’s one of those things that you wouldn’t believe if it weren’t true,” said Josh Duhamel who takes on the role of Russ’s attorney Joel Schwartz.

The reopened murder investigation eventually led to Betsy’s friend, Pam Hupp, played by Renee Zellweger.

“There’s an escalating series of things that are impossible in your own imagination when you look at the evidence in front of you,” said Zellweger. “How do you not see that?”

The two-time Academy Award winner spent anywhere from two to four hours a day in makeup to transform into the title character.

“For a second, she like, she walked on set, and I didn’t really, I just thought it was another like, crew person, I did not realize it was Renee,” said Mac Brandt who plays Det. McCarrick.

Hupp was eventually charged with Betsy’s murder to which she has pled not guilty and is currently in prison serving a life term without the chance for parole for a separate 2016 murder.

“The Thing About Pam” premieres Tuesday at 10 p.m. on 22News, right after “This Is Us.”