“The trees were almost touching the ground.” Homeowners describe Montague micro-burst

MONTAGUE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chainsaws sounded the streets of Montague Wednesday just hours after a powerful micro-burst blew through the town, leaving trees splintered in half, crops flattened, and a barn shredded into hundreds of pieces.

High winds swept through the town Tuesday night, leaving behind widespread damage.

22News found a decades old barn torn to pieces on Wills Ferry Road. The wind was so strong, it picked up large pieces of wood and tossed them across the street.

Homeowners like Paul Sirun were left in disbelief. “I was in awe seeing the huge trees that did come down.”

Sirun wasn’t home at the time, but his girlfriend described the storm as total chaos. “She said it was crazy, the trees were almost touching the ground, the wind was just blowing so hard.”

The high winds left several roadways impassable, forcing drivers like Deborah Letourneau to wait it out. “Getting home last night… I couldn’t even, there wasn’t even a back way to get home.”

When she finally made it back home hours later, cleanup was well underway.

Although it’ll likely be days before everything in Montague is back to normal again, many people are just relieved no one was hurt.

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency has been notified.