SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Catalytic converter theft can also be extremely costly for a victim, since the cost of replacing this part can be high.

According to auto experts, converters cost between $500 to $1,000 depending on the vehicle model. Bruce Robinovitz, President of R&R Industries, a scrap metal dealer in Springfield says thieves often saw off exhaust pipes to get to converters, which can cost $1,000 or more to fix. Adding that the price of rhodium and platinum in scrap catalytic converters may be what attracts thieves.

“A little tiny one could very often be worth more than the big one, because the big one may be all platinum, and the small one could all have rhodium. Rhodium has gone from $5,000, or $6000 an ounce to $26,000 an ounce, a year or two ago in the stocks,” says Robinovitz.

He adds that it takes him and his crew 30 minutes to remove most converters, whereas thieves can take them in less than two minutes; and that trucks and vans are the most commonly targeted since thieves can slide easily under them.