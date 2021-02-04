The YMCA is offering free 6-week fit program

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The YMCA of Greater Westfield is offering a free 6 week “Commit To Be Fit” program to the community.

The program will start on February 15 and will continue with open enrollment during the program.

Commit To Be Fit aims to help local residents on the journey to being healthy and fit as it offers weekly exercise and nutritional challenges.

For more information visit: https://www.westfieldymca.org/

Those who participate will have the opportunity to join weekly zoom seminars, Saturday Family Fit zoom classes, and nutritional seminars with Jacqui Campbell MS, RD, CDN, LDN, Big Y’s registered dietician.

Each weekly challenge, zoom links, and track sheet will be posted on the Westfield Y’s website.

All registered participants will have their names submitted for a chance to win an individual membership or a family membership.

YMCA participant’s names will also be submitted to win personal training sessions.

Participants can register and submit their email address by calling the Westfield YMCA at 413-568-8631.