ADAMS, Mass. (WWLP) – On Sunday, Adams Police Officers received reports that a catalytic converter was taken off a vehicle at a local business.

Upon arrival, officers were able to identify a suspect based on the information gathered. An area search was conducted to locate the vehicle and suspect at an Adams residence.

According to the Adams Police, the suspect has been placed under arrest and the stolen catalytic converter has been recovered. The suspect is yet to be identified. 22News will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.