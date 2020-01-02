Theft victim dies trying to stop laptop thief

OAKLAND, CA (KGO/CNN) – A man was killed Tuesday in Oakland while trying to stop at least one suspect who stole his laptop.

A man worked on his laptop at a Starbucks in the Montclair neighborhood of Oakland, when one or two suspects snatched his computer and ran outside to a getaway car.

“When the suspect approached and took the laptop, the victim chase the suspects right around the corner here to Antioch,” said Oakland Police officer Johnna Watson.

Police did not confirm what happened next but witnesses say the man approached the getaway car and may have grabbed a door handle in an effort to get his laptop back.

The car accelerated they say, slamming his head into a parked car.

Maria Chan, who runs Montclair Florist across the street, was deeply disturbed by what she saw.

“He was bleeding only from the head. His face was purple and blue. Fortunately someone tried to do first aid to help him,” she said.

Police say Oakland Fire Department personnel witnessed some of the crime and immediately rendered first aid.

The suspect or suspects got away.