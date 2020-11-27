Therapist gives advice on dealing with socially distanced Thanksgiving

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Thanksgiving will look a lot different for people this year who are scaling back their dinners or staying home alone. Psychotherapist Tom Templeton said feelings of sadness and loneliness are OK.

“Feeling lonely, feeling isolated, feeling depressed, there is more than enough reason to feel that way this year,” Templeton said.

Templeton said, this year, making a list of things you’re thankful for is especially important.

“When we think about the things that are going right in our lives, what we have, I think that can often make us feel a bit better,” Templeton said.

While 2020 has been a rollercoaster of a year, the psychotherapist said there will be more years, better years and feelings of isolation will pass.

“I think it could be really a good idea for people to think about the sacrifice as an investment in future holidays so that next time around, when people are healthy, we’ll be able to be together,” Templeton said.

He added, though you may physically be alone, someone is just a phone or zoom call away.

“It’s important to maintain that social interaction and hopefully this is the last holiday season for a while that we’ll have to deal with this,” Templeton said.