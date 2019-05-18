Therapy dogs at Parkland high school honored with page in yearbook

PARKLAND, FL (KRON) — A group of very special dogs are being honored in this year’s yearbook at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

The 14 pups have served as therapy dogs for students and staff at the high school since last year’s deadly mass shooting.

The dogs get their own page in the yearbook, fit with each of their names. Some of the pups even dressed up for occasion, donning bow ties and vests for their photo-op.

The high school’s yearbook adviser, Sarah Lerner told CNN, “The kids love having the dogs on campus, and honestly, so do we.”

The dogs are trained therpy dogs and are on the campus to provide comfort and calmness to students and staff.

“They’re never unattended, they’re always on a leash and they’re so good-natured and well-mannered. They bring a sense of comfort and calm and relaxation. It’s wonderful,” the yearbook adviser said.

