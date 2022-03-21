(WWLP) – While the use of illicit drugs and heavy drinking increases in the U.S. during the first year of the pandemic, Americans did use the time to quit one bad habit.

Cigarette smoking dropped to a new all-time low in 2020, just one in eight adults say they are current smokers, according to a survey released last week by the CDC. The CDC credits public health campaigns and policies, but outside experts say tobacco company price hikes and altered pandemic lifestyles played a role.

One Ohio State researcher said a lot of people who were mainly “social smokers” didn’t have anyone to join during the pandemic with bars closed and party’s discouraged.



Further, parents with children suddenly at home were forced to cut back or quit. Cigarettes remain the most popular form of tobacco consumption with 12 percent of Americans saying they smoke. 19 percent report using some kind of tobacco product.