AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Six Flags New England announced the introduction of an annual pass program.

The Six Flags Annual Pass program will allow guests to use the passes for 12 Months after they’re purchased. It also provides more opportunities for guests to enjoy enhancements of the theme park, including mobile food ordering locations, streamlined operations in rides, food service and admissions, enhanced dining and beverage options, and guest amenities.

There are three options of Six Flags Annual Passes for guests to choose from:

Annual Thrill Seeker Pass:

$90.00 or 12 flexible payments of $7.50;

Includes access to Six Flags New England & Hurricane Harbor, plus general

parking and special savings (includes blockout dates);

Annual Extreme Pass:

$165.00 or 12 flexible payments of $13.75;

Includes access to all Six Flags Outdoor Parks including Six Flags Great Escape in New York, Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey, plus general parking, two Junior Passes and special savings

Annual Ultimate Pass:

$350.00 or 12 flexible payments of $29.24;

Includes access to all Six Flags Outdoor Parks including Six Flags Great Escape

in New York, Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey, plus preferred parking,

two Junior Passes, a ten-meal dining plan, and special savings.

Additionally, for a limited time, guests have the option of a Summer Pass which includes access

to Six Flags New England and Hurricane Harbor, plus general parking through Labor Day for

only $59.99.

Guests can purchase and manage their Six Flags Annual Pass now on the Six Flags New England website

or through the Six Flags App, where they can access a full list of benefits associated with their pass.