NEW YORK (PIX11) — It’s estimated that 9.1% of Americans — more than 19 million people — have a phobia.

Here are New York’s most-searched phobias on Google, according to NewYorkBets.com.

1. Trypophobia

A dragonfly perches atop a lotus seed pod at Kenilworth Aquatic Gardens in Washington, Monday, July 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Trypophobia is the fear of irregular patterns or clusters of small holes or bumps, according to the Cleveland Clinic. The phobia has garnered 397,200 searches in New York in the last 12 months, according to NewYorkBets.com.

2. Thalassophobia

Pohue Bay on Hawaii’s Big Island is pictured on April 11, 2022. (Trust for Public Land via AP)

Thalassophobia is the No. 2 most-searched phobia in New York, with 127,440 searches. Thalassophobia is the fear of the ocean or other large bodies of water, such as seas and lakes, according to BBC Science Focus.

3. Emetophobia

James Lawson Dingley vomits as he competes in the “All You Can Eat Breakfast Championships” in central London on July 11, 2007. (Cark De Souza/AFP via Getty Images)

Emetophobia is the fear of vomiting or seeing someone else vomit, and comes in as the third most-searched phobia with 101,040 searches in the last 12 months.

4. Claustrophobia

An MRI machine at Neurospin in Gif-sur-Yvette, southwest of Paris on Oct. 5, 2021. (Alain Jocard / AFP)

Claustrophobia is the fear of tight or closed spaces. The fear was searched 79,680 times. You are often asked before an MRI if you have this phobia.

5. Acrophobia

Park visitors lay on the edge of a cliff to view the Colorado River as it flows around Horseshoe Bend on June 23, 2021, in Page, Arizona. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Having a fear of heights — acrophobia as it’s officially called — was searched 48,000 times.

6. Arachnophobia

FILE – The joro spider, a large spider native to East Asia, is seen in Johns Creek, Ga., on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Alex Sanz)

If you see a spider crawling around and need someone else’s help to kill it, you probably have a fear of spiders or arachnophobia. It was searched 41,880 times in New York in the last 12 months.

7. Scopophobia

Indian boxing star and WBO Asia-Pacific Super Middleweight champion Vijender Singh, left, and his competitor WBO Oriental Super Middleweight champion Zulpikar Maimaitiali, of China, stare at each other as promoter Neerav Tomar, center, looks on, during a traditional face-off at a press conference in Mumbai on June 27, 2017. (Indranil Mukherjee/AFP via Getty Images)

Scopophobia is the fear of being stared at or watched, according to PsychCentral.com. It can often lead to people avoiding social situations. The fear was searched 31,080 times.

8. Megalophobia

The Empire State Building in Manhattan on March 9, 2016. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

Megalophobia is a form of anxiety disorder and involves the fear of large objects such as buildings, statues, large animals, and even vehicles, according to the Cleveland Clinic. It was searched 30,480 times.

9. Coulrophobia

Joey D’Auria as Bozo the Clown backstage of “The Jay Leno Show” on May 1, 1996. (Margaret C. Norton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

If you have a fear of clowns, then you have coulrophobia. It is estimated that one in 10 adults has this phobia, according to the Cleveland Clinic. It was searched 19,200 times.

9. Trypanophobia

FILE – A dose of a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is prepared at Lurie Children’s hospital, Nov. 5, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

Trypanophobia is one of the more common fears, with an estimated 25% of adults suffering from the fear of needles in a medical setting, according to Harvard University. If you have this fear, you may avoid doctor visits where you’d be getting blood drawn or a vaccine. It was searched 15,720 times.